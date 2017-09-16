PM Abbasi, ministers to meet Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and members of his cabinet will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday to discuss various critical issues.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Prime Minister of Pakistan, arrived in London on Saturday en route to New York to participate in the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commencing from 18 September 2017. The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner, together with officials of the High Commission. The Prime Minister will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the UNGA.

Speaking to Pakistani media outside his hotel, the PM confirmed that he will be meeting Nawaz Sharif on Sunday. He was accompanied by federal minister Ishaq Dar and Fawad Hussain Fawad. Sources have said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others will spend full day with Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatmet for throat cancer.

Its understood that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar and speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will also attend the meeting with the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. A credible source said that the discussions will involve the current situation of Pakistan, completion of energy projects on speedy basis and the legal challenged faced by the Sharif family.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PMLN leaders including federal ministers are of the view that the former prime minister was ousted by the Supreme Court on weak grounds as part of a conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif. They have said that revenge was sought in the name of accountability and for this purpose the Supreme Court of Pakistan was used.