PM Abbasi summons CCI meeting on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting to be held on 23rd of this month.

The report with regard to the Diamer-Bhasha dam is likely to be brought up for approval during the meeting to be attended by chief ministers of all four provinces, CCI members and others.

The CCI, a constitutional body that resolves the disputes of power sharing between the federation and provinces, will also discuss the census report and review the ongoing LNG and power projects.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with an overwhelming representation from Punjab, amid emerging crucial issues like census results and gas allocations.

After the reconstitution, the eight-member council headed by the prime minister will now have four members from Punjab.

The previous CCI, under former premier Nawaz Sharif, had two members each from the four provinces.