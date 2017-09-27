PM Abbasi visits family of Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam

MURREE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday visited the family of Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam, who was martyred last week in a terrorist attack on a Pakistani post in the Rajgal valley on the Pak-Afghan border.

The prime minister expressed his sympathy with the family of Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam and praised the officer’s bravery and gallantry.

On the occasion, Abbasi assured gas supply to the native village of Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam.

He also directed to name the Govt High School for Girls and Ghehl Dhanda Road after the martyred officer.