PM Abbasi will visit Punjab House to bid adieu to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said he would visit Punjab House on Wednesday from where his predecessor Nawaz Sharif is due to start his journey back to Lahore after being ousted by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In an interview with Hamid Mir at Geo News, he said although Nawaz Sharif didn’t want him to come to the Punjab House, but he wishes to be there when his leader leaves. When asked whether he would accompany the former prime minister to Lahore, he said Nawaz Sharif would decide his next move.

He rejected the impression that the ruling party was protesting against the Supreme Court’s verdict. It is not a protest . . . He is leaving for his home”.

Abbasi said it was the desire of PML-N lawmakers that Nawaz Sharif should pass through their constituencies while travelling to Lahore.

Replying to a question about security threats to Sharif, he said security threats are everywhere . “You have to manage security, show courage and confront the circumstances”.

When asked what exactly Nawaz Sharif means when he says a conspiracy was hatched against him, the prime minister said any move that hampers country’s progress is called conspiracy.

Responding to a question about the LNG scandal, he said Pakistan was importing LNG from Qatar on the lowest rates.

When Hamid Mir asked the prime minster as to why he decided not to move to the Prime Minister House, he said he feels comfortable at his own residence.

He said he was appointed prime minister of the country for 45 days and it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that would decide about the remaining 10 months.

The prime minister rejected the impression that he appointed an oversized cabinet in order to prevent lawmakers from changing loyalties.