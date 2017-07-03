PM, Air Chief discuss professional matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here Monday and briefed him regarding operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) particularly training.

The Prime Minister praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force and stated that the country’s forces were able enough to promptly respond to any kind of threat faced by the motherland.

The matters pertaining to PAF developmental strategy and future force goals were also discussed, a PM’s Office statement said issued here.

Minister Finance Ishaq Dar and Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz were also present during the meeting.