PM appoints Sartaz Aziz as deputy chairman of Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday appointed former adviser to PM Sartaz Aziz as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission.

His portfolio would be equivalent to a federal minister.

Sartaz Aziz, a strategist and economist, had served as an advisor to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till his disqualification as a result of the Supreme Court ruling in Panamagate scandal on July 28.

The prime minister also made Irfan Siddiqui, Amir Muqam and Sardar Mehtab as his advisers while Nasir Janjua as the National Security Adviser.