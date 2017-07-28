PM chairs crucial meeting of aides ahead of Panama case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz sharif will chair a crucial meeting of federal ministers and his close aides ahead of much-awaited Panama papers case judgment today, sources said Friday.

The Apex Court will today (Friday) announce its verdict in the Panama case related to the allegations against the Sharif family for their alleged money laundering and establishing properties abroad and the people of the country will know whether Nawaz Sharif will remain the prime minister of Pakistan or not.

The judgment, reserved by a three-member special implementation bench on the Panama verdict, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen on July 21, will be announced at 11:30 am today.

PM Nawaz will listen the judgment with his close comrades and the ministers, the sources said.

The meeting, to be attended by legal experts will deliberate post-verdict scenario in case Nawaz Sharif is disqualified, the sources added.