PM chairs PML-N?s parliamentary party meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is chairing Parliamentary Party meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at PM House here on Friday.

Members of the parliamentary party are overwhelmingly participating in the meeting, summoned to chalk out strategy in response to the opposition’s calls for the premier’s resignation following the submission of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in the Supreme Court.

Sources said the members warmly welcomed PM Nawaz by thumping desks on his arrival for the meeting.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while chairing meeting of federal cabinet explicitly dismissed JIT report that has raised questions about the source of his family´s wealth, rejecting it as slander.

Nawaz Sharif, serving his third term as prime minister, faces opposition calls to step down but he was defiant in his condemnation of the report that alleges his family´s income from business was not large enough to explain its wealth.

Amid loud thumping of desks by the Federal Cabinet members, confident and resolute Prime Minister said he was not going to resign and those seeking his resignation must come up with solid proof against him.

“I have no burden on my conscience by the grace of Allah. I haven’t done anything wrong. Our family has gained nothing from politics but lost a lot,” he said while chairing meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The cabinet reposed full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister and endorsed his firm decision not to step down.

Addressing the cabinet, he asked: “Should I resign on the demand of anti-democracy forces? Why should I resign and on what basis? I was brought into power by the mandate of the people and only the people have the mandate to remove me.”