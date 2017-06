PM in Kazakhstan to attend SCO Summit; meeting with Putin scheduled

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reached Kazakhstan on Thursday where he will participate in 17th meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana on June 8-9.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister Nawaz will meet heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan today and a meeting with Russian President Viladimir Putin and Mangolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj is scheduled for 09th June.

Besides the SCO Summit, Kazakhstan is also hosting the International Expo 2017, in which more than 100 countries including Pakistan are participating.

The prime minister along with other participating SCO Heads of States will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the Expo.

Pakistan along with India will become a full member of the SCO at Astana. Pakistan has been an Observer with SCO since 2005 and applied for full membership of the organization in 2010.

The decision, in principle, to give membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in Ufa, Russia, in 2015.

The Heads of State Council is the highest decision-making body of SCO which meets annually. The last Summit was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in June.

Pakistan fully subscribes to the Charter of SCO and the “Shanghai Spirit”. As an Observer, Pakistan had been actively participating in the activities of the Organization.

Pakistan shares with the SCO and its member states, deep-rooted historical and cultural links, as well as strong economic and strategic complementarities.