PM inaugurates 760MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant

JHANG: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the first 760MW-unit of the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant here.

The first unit of the power plant, fueled by environment-friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG), will add 760 megawatts to the national grid.

The first unit has been completed in 21 months.

The project is a combined cycle power plant with an installed capacity of 1,230MW.

On the occasion, the prime minister also visited the control room of the plant and witnessed its functioning.

The prime minister was informed that the installed unit was the world’s most efficient and modern with guaranteed efficiency of 62.44% on LNG.

The plant has been jointly constructed by M/S Power Construction Corporation of China and Pakistan’s Qavi Engineering Pvt Ltd.

The project is expected to be environment friendly with a minimum impact on climate change as efficient technology has been used which guarantees the productivity and regulation of the plant at 62.44 per cent on LNG.