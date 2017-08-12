PM Khaqan Abbasi arrives in Karachi on first official visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday arrived in Karachi on first official visit.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received the Prime Minister.

The premier visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay his regards, ahead of the seventieth Independence Day.

He will chair a meeting on law and order situation in Karachi and meet the business community later in the day.

During his day long visit, he will also interact with business community at Governor House.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is also accompanying the Prime Minister.