PM leaves for New York to address UNGA

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has left for New York to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

During the three-day visit, he would address the UN General Assembly session on Thursday and outline the Pakistan’s position on key international political, social and development issues.

Abbasi, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session would also hold meetings with the leaders of Turkey, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, the United Kingdom, Jordon and Nepal.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Vice President Mike Pence, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger and some American business leaders.

The prime minister was seen off by High Commissioner Syed Ibn-e-Abbas at the airport here.