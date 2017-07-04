PM Nawaz honors cricket team, recalls what gave him more pain than Panama Papers and JIT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the Pakistan cricket team to the Prime Minister House for winning the Champions Trophy after defeating arch rivals India last month.

The premier hosted a ceremony in the honor of the team that was broadcast live of tv channels. It was attended by cabinet members, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board and former cricketers.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister recounted how he used to play cricket in his younger days.

The participants broke out in laughter when Nawaz Sharif said even Panama Papers leak and the JIT couldn’t give him the pain he had to endure when he and his teammates were forced out of a cricket ground in his college days.

The prime minister said he couldn’t recall how many sixes he had hit in the past, but he was sure he struck more boundaries. He said he always disliked the bouncers.

“We are conquers of every ground. Don’t beg any team for a visit if they are not willing to come,” said he.

At the end of the event, the prime minister presented souvenirs to the players and officials of the PCB.