PM Nawaz in Maldives on three-day official visit

MALE: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday arrived here on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.

The prime minister was warmly greeted by President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady at Male Velana International Airport as he alighted from his special plane.

The prime minister was accompanied by First Lady Kalsum Nawaz, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials.

A contingent of Maldivian defence forces presented him salute while two children attired in national dress presented him a bouquet.

During a meeting, the prime minister held official talks with the Maldivian president.

A number of MoUs and agreements for cooperation in various fields were signed after the talks.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives which are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests,” a Foreign Office statement said.

Diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on July 26, 1966 had grown from strength to strength.

Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance.

“The Pakistan-Maldives relationships are marked by close and warm sentiments between the people of the two countries. The visit of the prime minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people contacts,” the Foreign Office said.