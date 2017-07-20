PM Nawaz inaugurates Lowari Tunnel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated Lowari Tunnel project to provide all weather connectivity to Chitral with rest of the country.

The tunnel is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45). The inauguration of the 8.5km long tunnel will provide an all weather connection to Chitral with rest of the country.

The PC-I cost of the Lowari Tunnel project is about Rs.27 billion.

Scope of the project includes construction of two tunnels (8.5 km and 1.9 Km), access roads and 12 bridges (35km).

Construction of Lowari Tunnel has been a long standing demand of the people of the area which was neglected in the past.

But after coming into government, the PML-N government has paid special focus to the project.

The project will enhance economic growth through accelerated trade activity, generate employment opportunities for the locals, promote tourism and reduce travel time for passengers of commercial traffic.

Prior to its construction, the area remained cut off from the rest of the country especially during the five months of winter season, multiplying woes of the residents of the area.

The credit for its construction goes to the present federal government which had prioritized the project.

Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the upgradation and construction of motorways and highways was in progress and an amount of Rs1200 billion was being spent on these projects.

The vast connectivity is linked with the economic future of the whole region.