PM Nawaz says investigation against his family nothing more than joke

LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appeared more vocal in his criticism of the Joint Investigation Team and went on to term the investigations as spectacle.

“What sort of accountability is this, this is nothing more than a joke,” he said talking to media upon his arrival in London from Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said the JIT was revolving around his family business. “Everyone knows about the JIT. It starts with Whatsaap and maybe before it,” Nawaz Sharif said alluding to the whatsapp conversation of Supreme Court registrar prior to the formation of the investigating panel.

He questioned the transparency of the process in which the prime minister said his worst political opponents are being summoned, an obvious reference to Rehman Malik’s appearance before the JIT.

“JIT members had no answers to my questions. I am unable to grasp what is happening in Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister said instead of being held accountable he is the one who should be asking questions about the losses his family business suffered in 1970s.

He said his political opponents were driven by jealousy and couldn’t see Pakistanis’ porosity.