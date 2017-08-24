PM to chair NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday will chair his second National Security Committee (NSC), called after the accusations leveled by US President Donald Trump that Pakistan offers safe heavens to “agents of chaos”.

Cabinet members, civilian and military leadership will attend the NSC meeting would be chaired by PM to discuss US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan further deployment of 4,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The first NSC meeting was chaired by PM on August 16 on Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, unprovoked cross-border firing and killings after Independence Day was celebrated in occupied valley by oppressed Kashmiris. It will also be discussed to take countries like China in interest to raise concerns on new policies of Trump administrations.

Earlier Senate began debate on US President Donald Trump’s recent speech about Washington’s new policy towards South Asia and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Pakistan Mr David Hale called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday. The US ambassador briefed the COAS about the new American policy.

The COAS said that we are not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but trust, understanding and acknowledgement of our contributions.

On Tuesday, FO urged Washington to work with Islamabad against terrorism. Statement further said that criticism by US President Donald Trump was “disappointing”.

“Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country. Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism,” statement said.