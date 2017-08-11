PML-N has right to take public view point on SC?s decision: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that it is the right of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to take the view point of public over the decision of Supreme Court.

While defending PML-N strategy to go public, the minister said that the government had implemented the Supreme Court’s ruling over Panama Leaks case, adding that to take public view point over court’s verdict is the right of PML-N.

He said that former PM lives in hearts of people and they are giving a rousing welcome to their leader Nawaz Sharif who is going home in Lahore via GT Road.

He said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif might stay in Gujranwala on Friday. His journey might prolong due to security reasons, he added.

Marriyum says people joining caravan of Nawaz

Meanwhile, talking to media, the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that people are excitedly joining the caravan of Nawaz Sharif in big numbers to express solidarity with former PM, who was thrice elected as Prime Minister by them and had been serving the nation and the country for the last 35 years.

The minister strongly quashed the impression being given by the opposition that the people were being brought forcibly to attend the rally, adding that people are willingly joining the Nawaz’s caravan to show their infinite love to former PM.

Marriyum said that people are yearning to have a glimpse of their beloved leader, who ruled their hearts. She further said that former PM has strengthened the state institutions and had a vital role in the restoration of the judiciary, she added.

While criticizing PMl-N’s opponents, she said that she could understand the mental condition of the opposition and pitied it, adding that they should focus on serving the people of the province where they have their governments.