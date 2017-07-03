PML-N leader requests SC to declare Raymand Davis?s acquittal order null and void

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Zafar Ali Shah on Monday moved the Supreme Court and requested to declare it’s acquittal order for CIA operative Raymond Davis as null and void.

In the petition, the PML-N leader pleaded that the CIA operative should be extradited to Pakistan. Raymand Davis should be tried under the relevant laws of Pakistan.

Those who were mentioned in the book by Davis (‘The Contractor’) should be identified and interrogated, Zafar Ali Shah added.

He said that Asif Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani, and Shujah Pasha should be declared unfit for holding a government office. Case under the Article 6 against them should be registered and their names should be placed on the Exit Control List.