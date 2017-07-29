PML-N leaders meet today, Shahbaz likely next PM

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the National Assembly is convened today (Saturday) at the Punjab House, Islamabad, to formally approve the name of next prime minister after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in Panama leaks case.

Deposed PM Nawaz Sharif will preside over the meeting, scheduled to be held at 4:00 PM.

The meeting will formally endorse decisions of Friday’s consultative moot which proposed the name of Shahbaz Sharif for the office of Prime Minister unanimously.

An interim prime minister will be brought in for 45 days to facilitate Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Member of the National Assembly from NA-120, Lahore, that has fallen vacant due to the verdict of the Supreme Court, according the highly placed sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will replace Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister of the country and Hamza Sharif will replace his father as Punjab chief minister, sources privy to the development told The News.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former Federal Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are being considered to become interim premier and final decision would be taken in the Parliamentary Party’s meeting today, the sources said.