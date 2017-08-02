PML-N mulls over new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leadership is meeting in Murree under the chair of Nawaz Sharif to decide the new cabinet and their portfolios to be inducted in the new team of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A high-level meeting at the Governor House Murree is underway also attended by PM Khaqan, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Hamza SHehbaz, and other senior party leaders.

Former Interior Minister Ch Nisar is reportedly not being included in the cabinet and the ministry may be allocated to someone else.

During the meeting, PM Khaqan thanked Nawaz Sharif and party leadership for supporting him.

The cabinet members will take oath later today at the President House.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected the Prime Minister on Tuesday with overwhelming majority after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on 28th July in Panama case.