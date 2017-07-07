PML-N mulls response to rivals after JIT report

ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court deadline of Panama probe nears, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif convened a high-level meeting at the PM House on Friday to discuss the political situation in the country, according to sources.

A six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is scheduled to submit its final report on July 10 over the investigations into Sharif Family’s offshore properties and businesses.

During the meeting the PML-N decided to give a befitting response to its political rivals.

Sources confided that Law Minister Zahid Hamid briefed the participants of options government have after the JIT report is submitted.

The party leadership decided to utilise all legal and constitutional steps if and when needed.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also informed the prime minister about actions taken to arrest the rupee depreciation and gave a detailed briefing over recent stock market plunge.