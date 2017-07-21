PML-N mulls strategy as SC reserved verdict on Panamagate case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a crucial meeting of senior party members including ministers and advisers at the PM House to mull strategy after the Supreme Court concluded hearing in Panama case.

The apex court today reserved the verdict after hearing all the parties in the case on the report submitted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The legal team of Sharif family briefed the prime minister on today’s hearing.

The Supreme Court reserved its judgment, saying the date will be to issue verdict will be announced later.

The apex court also reviewed Volume X of final report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team, which was earlier kept secret on JIT’s request.

It was fifth consecutive hearing after the JIT report was submitted on July 10.

The bench observed that it will operate strictly within the remits of the law and not trample anyone’s individual rights.