PML-N picks Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has decided to appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as an interim prime minister for a few weeks before electing Shahbaz Sharif to the post.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the PMLN and would be endorsed by the parliamentary party of the N-League.

According to Geo News, the parliamentary party meeting is being held at the Punjab House where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also present.

Abbasi would serve as the interim prime minister for 45 days before Shahbaz Sharif is elected to the National Assembly from a Lahore constituency which was vacated after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

Shahid Khaqan Abbas, a close ally of Nawaz Sharif, is considered an undisputed leader within the party.

Earlier, it was reported that most PMLN leaders and members of Sharif family agreed on former defence minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif’s name as the interim prime minister.