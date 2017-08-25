PML-N respects judiciary and institutions, says Saad

LAHORE: Expressing his unawareness over the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to ban airing anti-judiciary speeches of 16 PML-N leaders and ministers including PM, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that party’s leadership has always respected judiciary and never crossed due limits.

While replying to a question regarding LHC order to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the minister said that no one can be stopped to state their expressions, adding that PML-N leadership has always respected judiciary and never crossed its limits.

Talking to media after attending a meeting held at Raiwind, he said supporters of all political parties, contesting NA-120 bye-election, have the right to run campaigns for their candidates.

He rejected opposition’s claim regarding use of development funds and official resources in NA-120 constituency.

Commenting over the joining of former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo’s son Asad Junejo to PML-N, he said that Asad Junejo joined the party after meeting with Nawaz Sharif and he will boost the party in Sindh.

Replying to a question he said that Nawaz Sharif may go abroad to look after his wife, who is under treatment in London, adding that politics and family affairs should not be mixed up.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to ban airing anti-judiciary speeches of Sharif family and other PML-N leaders including Saad Rafique and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The LHC has also sought reply from PEMRA and Council of Complaints in this regard.

It is to mention here that former PM Nawaz Sharif during his GT Road rally lambasted the former military dictators who ruled the country for most of its history and the Supreme Court judges who failed to hold them accountable for subverting the constitution.