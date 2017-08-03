PML-N to include more ministers from South Punjab in new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has decided to expand the federal cabinet and include five new faces from the South Punjab and smaller provinces, it has been reliably learnt.

It was finalized in the party meeting chaired by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Governor House Murree Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif directed the core committee to induct more ministers from the South Punjab in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM Abbasi will prepare a list of probables and then get it approved from the former PM.

Wednesday’s top level huddle of ruling party was attended by PML-N stalwarts including CM Shahbaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Nisar, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Mushahidullah Khan and others.

The meeting also discussed the formation of the federal cabinet and other political issues, including by-election on NA-120, Lahore, where Shahbaz Sharif has been designated by the party to contest.

Ch Nisar’s reluctance to join the government was yet another issue before the huddle. He is reportedly adamant not to take oath as interior minister. He was keen to become the foreign minister but he appeared to be disinterested now.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was scheduled for Wednesday, had to be postponed due to indecision on the portfolios.