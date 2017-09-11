PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey

LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N candidate, would win the Lahore’s NA-120 seat, a latest survey reveals here on Monday.

In the survey conducted by private firm Plus Consultant, 69 per cent of the voters having age of 18-65 of NA-120 opined that the PML-N candidate would emerge victorious in the coming by-poll, while 22 supported the PTI and only one per cent responded in favour of PPP.

To a question related to performance of the federal government, 62 per cent people said they were satisfied with the performance while 18 per cent gave negative response.