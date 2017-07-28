PML-N would accept SC's verdict on Panama case

ISLAMABAD: As the all eyes are on the Supreme Court’s today’s verdict on panama case that would unveil Sharifs’ fate, Senior leader of PML-N, Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that PML-N would accept the Apex Court’s much–awaited decision.

Talking to Hamid Mir in Geo News program ‘Capital Talk’, the minister said that Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama case would be accepted and implemented.

Saad Rafique sees Apex Court’s decision would be as per law

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Geo News program ‘Aaj Shazaib Khanzada ke Saath’ said that the decision of Apex court on Panama case would be as per law and constitution and would be implemented in the country.

He further said that PML-N has seen many ups and downs in its political career but it was not worried regarding the decision.

“I do not know that what will happen tomorrow but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face the situation after the decision”, he added.

Nisar asks PM to stay calm and relaxed whatever the SC’s verdict on Panama case

Earlier in a presser, Nisar Ali Khan suggested prime minister to keep his feet on the ground if the decision is in his favour and asked Nawaz to react with patience if the verdict comes against him.