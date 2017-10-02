PML-N's central executive committee meets

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the central executive committee of PML-N is underway at the Punjab House on Monday.

The meeting being chaired by PML-N Acting President Sardar Yaqoob would discuss today’s court proceedings and the situation emerged outside the premises of accountability court.

Sources said that the matters related to approval of the Election Bill 2017 from the National Assembly and election of party president would also be discussed.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Shairf, the AJK prime minister, GB chief minister and other federal ministers are among those attending the meeting.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on Monday.

The former prime minister’s indictment had been deferred until next hearing fixed for Oct 9.

The accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain, and Maryam, and for son-in-law Captain Safdar after they failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.