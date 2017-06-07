PMLN leaders launch fresh attack as JIT summons Hassan, Hussain 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Wednesday raised serious reservations over the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the business dealings of the ruling family in the light of Supreme Court order in Panama Papers case after media reported that the panel has summoned Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz for further interrogation.

The criticism of the JIT intensified as it submitted progress report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan a month after it was set up.

Leaders of the ruling party launched fresh attacks on the panel with one lawmaker saying the JIT looks more like a butcher’s shop than an investigating panel.

PMLN leader Talal Chaudhry said what else should be expected from the JIT that was even unable to stop leakage of a photo , a reference to Hussain Nawaz’s still from CCTV footage during JIT interrogation.

He was of the view that shooting of video was a tactic to exert pressure.

Later on, talking to media at the Press Information Department, PML stalwart and former minister Mushahidullah Khan said calling an ambulance to the Federal Judicial Academy, JIT headquarters, was nothing more than a drama.

He said mother of Hussain Nawz was worried amid reports of ambulance being sent to the Judicial Academy. “Any member of the JIT could have informed the family of Hussain Nawaz that he is fine, he said. He said son of an incumbent ruler was probed for seven hours.

Khan said even Musharraf, who had his entire government probing Nawaz Sharif, could not prove anything and ended up bringing ridiculous charges of plane high jacking.

Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Law Minister, told media any controversial report from the JIT would create a situation that would not be appropriate.

Earlier, Geo TV reported that the JIT has issued summoned Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Hussain Nawaz will appear before the JIT fifth time on June 09, while it’s Hassan Nawaz’s second appearance.

The JIT, on Wednesday, submitted its interim report to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court bench — formed on May 2 to oversee the JIT’s work in light of the apex court’s April 20 judgment — is headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprises Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan.