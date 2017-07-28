PMLN says Nawaz Sharif ?punished? over CPEC     

ISLAMABAD: PMLN stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was an international conspiracy and Imran Khan was nothing more than a pawn.

Speaking at a press conference flanked by Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah and Zahid Hamid, he said Nawaz Sharif was ousted in 1999 for carrying out nuclear tests and today he was punished over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The former cabinet member said the N-League would make a comeback and determine who would rule the country, and how to prevent institutions from interfering in the affairs of other institutions.

He said: “We are punished if we do not make compromises on Pakistan’s sovereignty while making decisions relating to crises in Yemen and Qatar. Documents are sent from abroad, and our voice is not heeded”

“We are elected to the parliament, and then get humiliated and thrown out. We don’t even complain of the wounds that are inflicted upon our bodies and souls,” said the former railways minister.

Barrister Zafarullah said the PTI, Jamat-e-Islami and Sheikh Rashid had sought prime minister’s disqualification for London flats, tax evasion and contradictions in speeches, but the Supreme Court didn’t admit petitioners’ allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

He said the requisites of not justice were not fulfilled in the ruling. The lawyer also said the ruling party’s reservations about the formation of Joint Investigation Report were also not heeded.