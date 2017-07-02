PM's cousin Tariq Shafi appears before Panama JIT second time

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Shafi, cousin of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is a key member of Sharif Family looking after their businesses has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing offshore properties of the ruling family.

The JIT, formed by the Supreme Court, has prepared questionnaires for Tariq Shafi and three children of the prime minister — Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — who would appear before the probe body in next few days.

The sources said the JIT held its meeting on Saturday in which the members reviewed documents provided by the witnesses and prepared questionnaires for all those who would appear and record their statements before the JIT.

The premier’s cousin, who was appearing for the second time, was driven into the JIT secretariat by State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali.

After first appearance in May, Shafi accused the members of probe body of harassment and filed a formal complaint with JIT Chief Wajid Zia. In the letter, Shafi’s lawyer has stated that a JIT member threatened his client with serious consequences if he didn’t withdraw the affidavit submitted by him in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing of the Panama Papers case, he submitted two affidavits in the apex court — on Nov 12, 2016 and Jan 20, 2017 — confirming receipt of 12 million Dirhams as sale proceeds of the remaining shares of Mian Sharif’s factory in Dubai and delivery of the said amount in cash in installments to Fahad Bin Jassim of Qatar (elder brother of Hamad Bin Jassim). This money later became the source of funds for acquisition of the four Park Lane properties in London, the Supreme Court was told earlier this year.

According to the summons issued by the JIT, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz would appear on July 3 (tomorrow), July 4 and July 5, respectively.