PM?s son Hassan Nawaz appears before Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger son Hassan Nawaz appeared before the Supreme Court’s appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday, a day after his elder brother answered JIT questions third time regarding Sharif Family’s offshore properties.

Sources said Hassan — a UK-based businessman— recently arrived in Pakistan from London after receiving summons from the JIT. He also brought record sought by the investigators along with him.

Meanwhile, Hussain Nawaz has been asked to appear again on June 03 for the fourth time.

Following the questioning on Thursday, Hussain Nawaz said he had been summoned again by the JIT for the next session on Saturday but the summons were not issued. “I was made to wait for two hours,” he said, adding that whoever the JIT summoned had to appear before it. Hussain Nawaz said no evidence of any irregularity would be found against him, his father or any sibling.

Hussain said he was questioned in isolation and wasn’t allowed to be accompanied by a lawyer. “I will appear as many times as called by the JIT”, he added. Hussain said he will not talk about any individual’s attitude.

He said they were law-abiding people and would follow the law of the land. “Bogus cases were lodged against us during the Pervez Musharraf era as well. We are giving answers and politicians will always continue to give answers,” he said.

He said the Sharif family was being meted out an unfair treatment right from the days of Hussain Suharwardy to date. Hussain said he had provided all the documents the JIT had asked for.