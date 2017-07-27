Police dept?s unity of command is important: Corps Commander Karachi

KARACHI: Police department’s unity of command is important and there should be consistency in the serving terms of personnel within the police in view of achieving better performance, said Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza here on Thursday.

Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza stated this during his visit to Malir Cantt to inspect police training along with IG Sindh A.D Khawaja and GOC Malir Major General Zahid.

The Corps Commander said that the recent police training had set new standards for the personnel.

He added that the role of Karachi police in bringing peace in the metropolis is commendable.

Due to the sacrifices laid down by the police department, peace has returned to the city, Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza maintained.