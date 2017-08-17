Polish land forces commander calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met with Commander Polish Land Forces Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest including defence, training and bilateral security cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The visiting Polish commander was briefed on operational and training activities of the Pakistan Army.

Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism, the statement added.

Earlier upon arrival at the General Headquarters, the Polish commander laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s Monument and was presented a guard of honour by an Army contingent.