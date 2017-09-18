Polling ends in NA-120, war of words continues

LAHORE: As a tough contest was being expected between the PML-N and PTI in the constituency of Lahore, where the unofficial results suggested that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has retained NA-120 Lahore constituency as its candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz defeated her main rival Dr Yasmeen Rashid of the PTI with a margin of 14,513 votes in the by-election held amid extraordinary security.

Though polling came to an end on Sunday in NA-120 by-election for the National Assembly seat, which fell vacant after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as premier in Panama Papers case, yet the bitter war of words still continues between the victorious PML-N and closely fell behind PTI.

While congratulating the party supporters and workers who gathered to celebrate the victory , Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif said that the people had dismissed all the conspiracies against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the people of NA-120 have proved with their votes that they love Nawaz Sharif and rejected the court’s decision based on ‘injustice’.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PML-N’s win in the NA-120 has once again proved that people do not accepted the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who can not be ousted from their hearts through conspiracies, he said while talking to media here after the announcement of bye-election’s unofficial results.

He alleged that PML-N voters were restricted from casting their votes, adding that several party workers have also gone missing during the polling in NA-120.

While criticising the opponents, Khawaja Saad said that that only people have the right in democracy to decide the country’s fate. He further said that PML-N’s victory is a wake-up call for those people who have staged sit-ins, locked down of cities and hatched conspiracies to derail the system.

Taking the notice of the kidnapping of PML-N’s workers, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal sought a report from relevant institutions. While sharing his expressions on the the victory in NA-120 by-election, he said the success of Pakistan Muslim League(N) is like the win against World XI.

Meanwhile, alleging pre-poll rigging in NA-120 by-election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday vowed to approach the courts against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged registration of ‘29,000 bogus votes’ in the constituency of Lahore.

PTI chief Imran Khan in his tweet thanked the people of Lahore, saying that, “I want to thank all our PTI workers, especially our women, who worked tirelessly in the election campaign.” While alleging the opponent for using government funds and machinery in the by-election, he tweeted, “I applaud the courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought N-120 by-election against fedral-provincial and local governments”. “Govt-backed PMLN with their massive funds,” He alleged.

PTI lawyer Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday hit out at the PML-N leaders saying, even after the victory people of Raiwind are crying and mourning. He lauded the PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid saying that she bravely contested the election against the corrupt elements, he also alleged the PML-N for using massive funds and government machinery against PTI’s candidate.