Popalzai leaves for Dubai; Pakistanis likely to celebrate Eid on the same day

Muslims in Pakistan couldn’t start the holy month of Ramzan on the same day this year but they are likely to celebrate the Eid on Monday.

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, a cleric from Peshawar’s historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, who has long thwarted government’s efforts to celebrate Eid as announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, is said to have left for Dubai.

According to Geo News, Popalzai would return to Pakistan on August 22. The mosque did not hold a meeting of its moon sighting committee due to absence of Mufti Popalzai.

The month of Ramzan started on May 27 in most parts of Pakistan as Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee, the body for moon sighting declared it had not received any evidence of crescent sighting. But the cleric had announced the holy month would start on May 26 .

The cleric had said his decision was based on 13 evidences gathered by the mosque’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Shawwal would be held on Sunday in Peshawar.

The meeting would take place in the office of the Administrator (Auqaf), Khyber Paktunkhwa located on Eidgah Charsadda Road.

Meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

The chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Ramzan and is celebrated on 1st Shawwal after sighing of moon.