Posterity will remember Nawaz Sharif for upholding rule of law: Khawaja Asif

By
admin
-
0
8

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said “posterity will remember Nawaz Sharif for upholding rule of law, as the prime minister appeared before the Joint Investigation Team probing corruption charges against the ruling family.

The minister took to twitter and applauded the Nawaz Sharif who he said is giving new meaning to governance and setting new standards in  a culture “where power gives immunity”.

He said: the prime minister faced the JIT for three hours, something unknown to “our culture”.

 

“Posterity will remember NS for upholding rule of law..PM &family presenting themselves for accountability before JIT as ordinary citizens,” he tweeted.

   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here