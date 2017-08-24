PPP calls for joint sitting of Parliament on new US policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday called for joint sitting of the Parliament on the new US policy.

Talking to media-persons, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said the government should draw a strategy on the issue by taking all political parties into confidence.

Khursheed Shah said that foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif should issue a policy statement on the recent remarks of US leadership.

“The government in collaboration with opposition parties should formulate a policy for protecting the dignity and sovereignty of the country,” he added.

Khursheed Shah said that “it is not only the issue of the government or opposition but also the sovereignty of the whole nation”.