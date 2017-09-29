PPP expresses trust in Khursheed as opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party expressing confidence in Khursheed Shah as an opposition leader said that those willing to dethrone the incumbent opposition leader may try their luck.

Speaking to media after a party meeting here on Friday, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the appointment of a new NAB chief and formation of the interim government should be made in accordance with procedure laid down in the Constitution.

He said that PTI is in government in one province while on the opposition benches in the other, therefore, interim government would be formed in consultation with it the two provinces.

Kaira expressed disappointment over the media reports, suggesting PPP had struck a deal with the government.