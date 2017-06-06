PPP leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal joins PTI

NATHIA GALI: Former federal minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Muhammad Gondal on Tuesday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

He announced the decision at a press conference which was also attended by PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of the party.

Imran Khan welcomed the former PPP leader and said “parties of status quo” has ruined state institution.

“Now people have to decide whether they want status quo or a change,” said he.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazar Muhammad Gondals said he decided to join the PTI in order to bring change and prosperity in the country.

Gondal is the third PPP leader and second from Punjab to join the PTI in less than month.

Asif Zardari’s close aide Noor Alam Khan and former federal minister Firdous Ahsiq Awan joined Imran Khan’s party on May 23rd and 30 respectively.