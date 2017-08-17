PPP supports democracy not Nawaz, says Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari cleared on Thursday he was with the democracy and wanted to see it evolved in the country.

“There is a misconception among people that we had earlier extended support to Nawaz Sharif. This is not true as we had only supported the government,’ Zardari flanked by his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto told a press conference here.

He claimed there was no political prisoner in his government. Last time we stood by government, and saved democracy, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Sharif family would not get any relief from his party.

We are with democracy today and would continue to support it in future as well, he further said.