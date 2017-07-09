PPP?s Saeed Ghani wins bye-election in PS-114: unofficial results

KARACHI: Saeed Ghani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won the Sindh Assembly seat in the bye-election for the constituency of PS-114, according to unofficial results announced here on Sunday night.

The results have been collected from all 92 polling stations of the PS-114 constituency.

Saeed Ghani has bagged 23,840 votes while his main opponent Kamran Tissouri of MQM (Pakistan) claimed18,106.

Muslim League (N)’s Ali Akbar Gujjar came third with 5,353 votes and PTI’s Muhammad Najeeb Haroon placed at the fourth position with 5,098 votes.