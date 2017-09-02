President, PM urge nation for special prayers for Kashmiris on Eid

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have urged the nation to offer special prayers for Kashmiri brethren who are struggling to get freedom from Indian occupation.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, President Mamnoon Hussain said, “Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha are two obligations, based on the spirit of self-sacrifice. We should remember in our prayers all those who sacrificed their lives for the future of the country.”

He also urged the nation to offer special prayers for Kashmiri brethren who are struggling to win freedom from Indian occupation.

PM Abbasi in his message urged people to work together for the country’s prosperity, putting aside all regional, ethnic and racial prejudices.

Abbasi said teachings of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) for sacrifice and brotherhood need to be practice today more than ever.

He also urged the nation not to forget their Kashmiri brethren who have been living under Indian Occupying forces.

The Premier said, “Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir at every forum till they get their right to self-determination.”

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Azha at the mosque in Prime Minister’s House.

He prayed for peace, security and prosperity of the country. Later, he mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

President Mamnoon Hussain offered the Eid at State Guest House in Karachi.

The President especially prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and betterment of his countrymen.

After the prayer, he mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.