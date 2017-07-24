Prima facie Nehal Hashmi committed contempt of court: SC

ISLMAABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday said that prima facie Nehal Hashmi committed contempt of court in his controversial speech.

The PML-N leader, in his May 28 speech, had threatened members of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of dire consequences. In a video that went viral on the internet, he was seen openly threatening those who have sought to make Prime Minister and his children accountable in Panama Papers case.

When the hearing began, Hashmi’s counsel Hashmat Habib sought more time to submit reply over charge sheet and to look for witnesses in their defence. The counsel also blamed TV channels for twisting the facts.

On this Justice Ijaz ul AHsen remarked that you mean your client did nothing and all this was done by news channels? The counsel then said in his note the SC Regrstrar did not mention that the judges were threatened.

When Hashmi’s counsel questioned why the court has never moved against PTI Chief Imran khan, Justice Azmat remarked that we are not hearing Khan’s case.

The lawyer blamed the PTI chief for creating an environment against his client.

Justice Azmat said the court will decide in the light of evidences and all the legal formalities will be fulfilled in this regard and Nehal Hashmi will be given full opportunity to defend himself.

Earlier, the bench reprimanded DG Pemra Haji Adam for providing incomplete material to the court.

Justice Azmat observed that deliberately irrelevant content is provided to mislead the court.

Later the hearing was adjourned till August 21.