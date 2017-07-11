Prime minister owns no offshore company: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not own any offshore company and it would be established in the court with evidence.

“The Panama issue is an engineered drama. It had been directed from abroad and performed by actors within the country,” he said

addressing a news conference.

“The joint investigation team was a one way traffic. It is biased and politically motivated and we shall contest it with all evidence

and arguments in the Supreme Court,” he added.

“It is strange that the JIT did that much work. It could have not done that much, even if all of its members could have worked

round the clock during its tenure. It seems that it was not the JIT alone performing this job rather the work was started, may be a year or more before its constitution.” Saad Rafique said.

“The JIT tried to make a mountain out of mole. Its report is a fairy-tale and this narrative will change when we will contest it in the Supreme Court.”

Taking on political rivals, the minister said it was strange that Asif Ali Zardari talked of corruption, but his own tales of corruption were known to everyone. “At least PPPP should think many times before charging others of corruption.”

As far as Imran Khan was concerned, he said, he embodied every immorality but clamoured for morality. “You are accused of receiving foreign funds and abusing national institutions.”

“We are God fearing people. Our opponents are unnecessarily trumpeting the JIT’s findings. It is a fairy-tale. Please recall your

past before blemishing us,” he added.

The minister said he never shook hand with a dictator but always respected the courts and was in Mianwali jail during the movement for restoration of judiciary.

“When opponents use court remarks against us without any reason, we also have to respond them.”

He requested the apex court to also analyze statements of Aitzaz Ahsan, Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was penalized for his nation building efforts whether it was the 1999 nuclear blasts, or the CPEC, or motorways.

“But we are ready for our defence within the courts as well as before the Pakistani nation.”

To a querry about accountability, he said there were accountability institutions in the country that could take effective

action.