Prince of Wales honours first-ever British Pakistani headteacher

LONDON: An educational foundation set up in honour of the first-ever Pakistani head-teacher , Nawazish Bokhari OBE, in Britain has celebrated its 5 years anniversary with a celebratory video message from His Royal Highness Prince of Wales.

Bokhari, an inspirational headteacher and campaigner who was the first British Muslim to run a UK secondary school in 1985, came to Britain from Pakistan in 1960 from Sialkot and went on to make a great name for himself and his country of origin by delivering quality education.

He was invested for his services by the Royal family and given the title of Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Bokhari, whose extended family live in Epsom, Lahore and Karachi, passed away six years ago but his children Hina and Harris Bokhari set up Naz Legacy Foundation to promote their father’s work inspiring young people to achieve their potential, promoting excellence in education and programmes spearheading positive integration into society.

HRH Prince of Wales said: “Sixteen years ago I invested late Naz Bokhari with the OBE in recognition of his services to education. How immensely proud he would be if he knew that in 2017 his wonderful work is still being carried on, in his name, by the Foundation.

He would also, I am sure, be hugely proud of his son, Harris – himself invested with an O.B.E. in 2015 – in leading the Foundation and contributing so much to its aims, as well as to good relations between different faiths.”

This year, in a video message HRH Prince of Wales announced Dame Martine Milburn, Chief Executive Prince’s Trust as the recipient of the Naz Legacy Foundation Honorary Fellowship Award.

Under the leadership of Dame Martina The Prince’s Trust has returned £1.4 billion in value to society, helping over 875,000 young people turn their lives around in the UK through money and advice from the charity. She was awarded DCVO in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List.

The award was presented by the Secretary of State for Education Rt Hon Justine Greening MP who paid tribute to the late Nawazish Bokhari and his vision.

Justine Greening MP said:”It is privilege to be at this very special night and Naz would be proud of all the great work the Foundation does in his name.”

Harris Bokhari OBE, founder of The Naz Legacy Foundation told this reporter: “We are delighted to be celebrating 5 years of the Naz Legacy Foundation tonight. Our father was a champion for young people. He believed that every young person – no matter what their background or circumstances – deserved the best quality of education available.

He also believed that every young person should have the same chance as every other young person, but they will also make mistakes. Our job is to trust young people and to support and encourage them in spite of their mistakes – only then will we see them realise their true potential.

“Our father was very proud of his Pakistani heritage and we hope this 5 year landmark is not only an inspiration for others to continue his legacy but a reminder of the great contributions the people of Pakistani heritage have given to the UK and world in the field of education.”

Dame Martina Milburn said: “It is a great honour to accept this Award on behalf of The Prince’s Trust. The Naz Legacy Foundation has been a loyal supporter of Mosaic and now that Mosaic has joined our family we are delighted that this support continues. Together we are able to reach more vulnerable young people of school age than ever before.”