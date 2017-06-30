Protesters end Parachinar sit-in after meeting with army chief

PARACHINAR: Citizens of Parachinar ended their sit-in after a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

The sit-in began after after the two bombs went off last week on Friday evening, as shoppers were out buying supplies in preparation for the breaking of the fast on one of the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Every Pakistani is our brother, you are our strength. For me every Pakistani is equally important even non Muslim,” he said while addressing a gathering of tribal elders in Parachinar.

“”Parachinar is part of Pakistan. Its every inch, every individual is as important as anyone else”.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also had a meeting with met representatives of sit-in and listened to their concerns.

COAS visited Parachinar.”Every Pakistani is our brother,u are our strength. For me every Pakistani is equally imp even non Muslim”COAS(1of2) pic.twitter.com/JNpeZiLVtV — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2017

He announced that additional army troops have been moved in Parachinar to enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on Pak-Afghan border to seal it effectively.

General Bajwa said: “firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is being inquired and those responsible shall not be spared. FC commandant has already been changed. Notwithstanding the irreparable loss, four Shaheeds and injured due to firing have been given separate compensation by FC.”

Earlier, the army chief was briefed in about security situation and recent terrorist incidents. The ISPR said in a statement that the COAS interacted with local tribal elders and representatives of the sit-in.

He said that he was abroad and on return weather delayed his attempts to visit Parachinar.

Commander Peshawar Corps and IGFC were present at Parachinar and implemented directions of COAS in taking care of the victims and the affected families.

He said that we as a nation have given unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we shall succeed. “Our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us” COAS remarked.

Appreciating FC KP and local administration for their efforts, COAS acknowledged their contributions. To date 126 brave soldiers of FC KP alone have laid their lives and 387 have got injured while performing security duties in Kurram Agency only. “Frontier Constabulary KP is a professional force inclusive of all tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly” COAS said.

Speaking at the occasion Tribal elders expressed their full confidence and trust in Army and its leadership. “We stand with our Security Forces and our blood is for our motherland. We all are Pakistani’s and Muslim” the elders said.