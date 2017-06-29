Provisional census results to be made available by July-end: Chief census commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said on Thursday that the provisional census results would be made available by the end of next month.

The chief census commissioner stated this during a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here.

During the census process, 151 districts of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas were covered, Asif Bajwa said.

The finance minister, on the occasion, said that the entire process of census had been conducted in accordance with the given timelines.

He said that both the last census, conducted in 1998, and the recent one had been conducted by the PML-N government.