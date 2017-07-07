PS-114 by-election: Political activities gain momentum

KARACHI: Election campaign in Karachi’s PS-114 is in full swing as all major political parties are holding corner meetings and rallies to mobilize the voters and gain their trust ahead of July 9 by-election in the constituency.

A frenzied three-way contest between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), MQM-P and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected in the PS-114 (Karachi-XXVI) by-poll.

PS-114 has always been considered one of the hardest and the most sensitive constituencies of the metropolis where neck and neck contest expected among all three major parties.

The constituency covers Mehmoodabad and Manzoor Colony areas, where PPP’s Saeed Ghani, MQM-Pakistan’s Kamran Tessori and PTI’s Najeeb Haroon, JI’s Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon, are in fray for the seat.

Although the PPP could not become a significant stakeholder in the constituency in the past elections, this time round the party has fielded its secretary general for Karachi, Senator Saeed Ghani, in an effort to branch out of its traditional strongholds in Lyari and Malir.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) placed Kamran Tessori as his candidate in the constituency, where addressing to corner meeting he claimed that his party will emerge successful.

However, the situation took an interesting turn when Marwat announced not to contest the by-poll and to instead support the PTI, who has fielded one of its founding members, Najeeb Haroon.

In May 2013 general elections, PS-114 was won by Irfanullah Marwat on a PML-N ticket but his victory was declared void by the election tribunal in July 2014.

On May 11, the Supreme Court dismissed Mr Marwat’s appeal challenging the election tribunal’s decision paving the way for the by-polls.

According to sources, the commission took the decision, stating that the by-election would be held according to schedule and the polling stations could not be changed.